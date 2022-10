MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A woman died following a house fire early Monday morning in Macon County.

According to Macon County Fire Marshal’s Office, a house fire was reported at 12:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Bradley Creek.

Firefighters said the house was fully engulfed in flames.

The identity of the woman has not been released.

An investigation is under investigation into the cause of the fire.