Woman dies after plane crashes into her house

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A neighbor helped get a 72-year-old Utah woman out of her house when it burst into flames after an airplane crashed into it on Saturday, KSTU reports.

She thought she saved 72-year-old Mary Quintana’s life, but Quintana died on Monday.

Family members describe her as a loving, kind and charismatic woman who went quickly from sitting on the porch to fighting.

“They literally pulled the plug at 10 a.m., and she was loved by a lot of people,” said Autumn Allen, a neighbor. “When I picked her up under her shoulder, I said, ‘Mary, baby, you gotta help me.’ She was talking. She just kept saying ‘don’t tell my family over the phone,’ and she was very strong-willed at that point. She was very sweet. She was more worried about people around her than herself. If I was burned as bad as her, I don’t think I’d move.”

When she pulled Quintana to safety, she said she was inspired and that it seems like she was going to pull through.

Now she just asks people to please give the family privacy and help out any way they can.

The pilot and his nine-month-old daughter and another woman in the plane also died in the crash.

The pilot’s wife and two-year-old suffered critical injuries.