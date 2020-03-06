Woman dies after crash on NC 8 in Davidson County; 3 people, including child, sent to hospital

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A woman is dead and three people, including a child, were sent to the hospital after a crash on N.C. 8 in Davidson County, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 6:35 p.m. Thursday, three vehicles were involved in a crash on N.C. 8, near Jersey Church Road, in Davidson County.

Callie McDowell Chriscoe, 83, of Lexington, was driving a 2019 Honda SUV south on N.C. 8 when the SUV crossed left of center, troopers say.

The SUV hit a northbound 2018 Ford Van, driven by 84-year-old Jason McKinley Heitman, of Lexington, with an adult and a child riding as passengers.

Then, a third vehicle driving south hit debris on N.C. 8.

Chriscoe was flown to a hospital where she died, according to Highway Patrol.

The three people in the van were taken to a hospital.

No word on the extent of the victim’s injuries.