Woman dies after crash involving golf cart, pick-up truck in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A woman died after a collision involving her golf cart and a pick-up truck, according to Highway Patrol .

At about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, troopers responded to a crash on Lassiter Mill Road, just north of Burney Mill Road.

Highway Patrol says 88-year-old Imogene Hardister, of Troy, was driving a golf cart in the right lane heading north while a 2012 Chevy pick-up was heading the same direction.

The truck reportedly slowed down and moved left of center to pass the golf cart as the driver of the golf cart made a U-turn. The golf cart struck the left side of the pickup truck.

The driver of the pick-up truck was not hurt.

Hardister was taken toa hospital in critical condition and later died.

No charges have been filed at this time.