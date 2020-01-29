Woman dies after being hit while crossing South Elm-Eugene Street in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A woman died after she was hit by a vehicle as she crossed a Greensboro street on Wednesday morning, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

At 6:30 a.m., Zella Mae Graham, 45, of Nicholasville, Kentucky, crossed South Elm-Eugene Street and was hit by a 2002 Jeep Liberty headed north on Elm-Eugene.

Graham was taken to Moses Cone Hospital for treatment of her injuries, where she later died.

Police said Graham was not in a crosswalk location when she was crossing the street.

The collision is under investigation and there are no charges pending at this time.

