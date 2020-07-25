Woman dead, man in hospital with serious injuries after crash in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman died in a crash in Winston-Salem on Saturday, and a passenger in the vehicle she was driving is being treated for serious injuries in a local hospital, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Officers with the WSPD responded to the scene of a traffic crash in the 6200 block of University Pkwy around 12 p.m.

The preliminary investigation showed that Kelly Burick Taylor, 45, of Rural Hall, was going north on University Pkwy when, for unknown reasons, her Nissan Pathfinder crashed into the back of a parked 2005 Peterbilt on the right side of the road.

Taylor was pronounced deceased on scene by emergency medical personnel.

A 45-year-old male passenger of the Nissan was taken to a local hospital for treatment for serious injuries.

The WSPD’s Traffic Enforcement Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation, which is ongoing and no other information is available at this time.

The 6200 block of University Pkwy was closed for about 4 hours during the investigation.

This is the 11th motor vehicle fatality of 2020 compared to 10 at the same time in 2019.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view Crime Stoppers of Winston -Salem on Facebook.