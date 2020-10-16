Woman confesses to cutting baby from mother’s body, faking pregnancy, according to affidavit

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL) – A Texas woman confessed to killing a pregnant mother, removing the woman’s unborn child and pretending to be pregnant while claiming the child as her own, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KTAL.

Taylor Parker, 27, is charged in the murder of 21-year-old Reagan Simmons Hancock and her unborn child. Simmons was 34 weeks pregnant, according to investigators.

Parker faces capital murder and kidnapping charges and is being held on $5 million bond.

A probable cause affidavit obtained by KTAL reveals the victim’s mother found her daughter face-down inside her home “with a large abundance of what appeared to be blood throughout the house” on the floor, furniture, walls, appliances, and other items inside the home, according to the affidavit.

Officers asked EMS to check on the status of the unborn child. When paramedics arrived, they found a large cut across the victim’s abdomen and discovered the baby had been removed.

Later that morning, a trooper stopped Parker’s vehicle and found an infant in her lap. The trooper told Texas Rangers “the umbilical cord was connected to the infant, which appeared to be coming out of the female’s pants as if she gave birth to the child.”

Officials said Parker was attempting to perform CPR on the infant, but the infant later died at a hospital in Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation was notified when doctors determined Parker did not give birth to the baby. When investigators arrived, Parker told them she was “in a physical altercation with Simmons and abducted the unborn child.”

According to the affidavit, Parker admitted to investigators she was not pregnant and confessed to removing the unborn infant from Simmons’ body.

“Parker cased the death of Simmons and abducted the unborn child from Simmons’ body,” the affidavit concludes. “Parker did not have consent to leave the home with the child and due to the inability to provide necessary care to the child, Parker caused the death of the baby.”

Investigators said Parker’s boyfriend claimed she told him and others she was pregnant and was supposed to go to the hospital to pre-register to be induced on that same day. The boyfriend said the couple recently hosted a gender reveal party in celebration of the baby’s arrival.

Parker remains held in Bowie County on $5 million bond following her extradition from McCurtain County, Oklahoma on Wednesday.