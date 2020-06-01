Woman arrested in Myrtle Beach, charged with murder after death of pregnant Winston-Salem woman, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police charged a woman with murder on Monday after a pregnant woman was shot and killed in Winston-Salem last week, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Lashanda Rochelle Tolliver, 27, was charged with murder following the death of Jericka Nasgah McGee, 21, of Winston-Salem.

Winston-Salem police worked with authorities in Myrtle Beach to arrest Tolliver without incident on Saturday. She is awaiting extradition back to North Carolina.

The NC Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy Friday on McGee and confirmed that she was pregnant at the time she was killed, police say.

At about 6:31 a.m. on Thursday, a person driving to work found McGee lying in the road on the 1200 block of East 20th Street.

Officers responded to the scene and determined she had been shot.

Winston-Salem police say this is the 10th homicide this year. This time in 2019, eight homicides had occurred.

McGee’s family has been notifed.

For investigative reasons, a booking photograph of Tolliver will not be made available at this time, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.