Woman charged with hate crime after spitting on teen protester’s face

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — A woman faces a hate crime of disorderly conduct charge after she was accused of spitting on a teenager at a Wisconsin protest, WDJT reports.

On June 6, protesters were marched through Shorewood when they came up on Stephanie Rapkin, 64.

Cell phone video captures the moment that the crowd nears Rapkin, and the woman spits in the face of 17-year-old Eric Patrick Lucas III. The spit hit his mouth and his shirt.

The teenager said he was chanting “I’m black and I’m proud,” WDJT reports.

No one appears to threaten or touch the woman in the video.

When police responded to Rapkin’s home on June 7, officers say she resisted and kneed one officer in the groin.

She told officers she felt threatened because she is a cancer survivor and she was surrounded by people without masks, according to WDJT. Officers note she was not wearing a mask either.

Rapkin has been charged with a hate crime.