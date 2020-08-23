Woman charged with DUI manslaughter after fatal motorcycle crash in Florida, police say

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was charged with DUI manslaughter after leaving the scene of a fatal crash with a motorcycle in Florida on Saturday night, according to police.

Around 10:40 p.m., officers with the Largo Police Department responded to the scene and discovered that a Can AM motorcycle and Jeep Cherokee were going north when witnesses say the Jeep changed lanes at a high rate of speed and hit the motorcycle.

The rider of the motorcycle reportedly died at the scene after being thrown from the vehicle.

The driver of the Jeep then fled the area, police say.

Alexa Nix was identified by witnesses later that night as the driver of the Jeep and at fault for the crash with the motorcycle, police say.

Nix was arrested for DUI manslaughter and leaving the scene of a deadly crash.