Woman charged with child abuse after child exposed to methadone in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A woman has been charged after a child was exposed to methadone, according to a news release from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

Rebecca Raeann Reagan, 23, of Lexington, is charged with felony child abuse.

On Tuesday, an 18-month-old girl was seen at Lexington Hospital and transferred to Brenner Children’s Hospital in reference to being exposed to methadone.

Evidence showed that the child was positive for methadone and had been unresponsive for an extended period of time prior to being taken to the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

There is no word on the child’s condition.

Detectives with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office received this information from Davidson County DSS and, with the assistance of the Thomasville Police Department, conducted a search warrant at two different locations.

Following an investigation, Reagan was charged.

Reagan is being held in the Davidson County Jail under a $250,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 14.