Woman charged with attempted murder in 2019 shooting of security guard at Kernersville sweepstakes

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A woman is facing charges in connection with the 2019 shooting of a security guard at a Kernersville sweepstakes, according to a news release from Kernersville police.

Leighanna Perez Terry, 30, is charged with conspiracy to armed robbery and attempted first-degree murder.

On Dec. 23, 2019, around 4:30 a.m., officers were called to the Fun Zone Sweepstakes at 723 E. Mountain St. on a report of an armed robbery and shooting.

On April 8, Terry was arrested in connection with the robbery and shooting.

Terry is being held in the Forsyth County Jail under a $750,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Kernersville police at (336) 996-3177.