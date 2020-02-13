Woman charged with assaulting deaf woman outside Greensboro Starbucks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A woman is charged with assaulting a deaf woman outside of a Greensboro Starbucks.

People who frequent the Pisgah Church Road location tell FOX8 they've spotted Keysha Davis in the parking lot this morning, after Sunday's alleged attack.

It was a simple Starbucks run before a birthday dinner.

"She said a lady had come up behind her, tapped her, and grabbed her," said Jennifer Parker, the victim's daughter.

It was a terrifying moment for her mom.

"She was like, 'I didn't know what she wanted, I didn't know. So I kept walking to my car,'" Parker said.

Parker's mom says Davis grabbed her and tried to get into her car.

"She was beside herself," Parker said.

The 74-year-old victim gave a detailed description of what happened to Greensboro police and told officers that a stranger helped her escape the uncomfortable situation.

"We still don't know who it was. A guy came up and grabbed [Davis] and pulled her off of the car so my mom could shut it and lock it," Parker said. "The guy was like, 'Get out of here, just go.'"

FOX8 looked into Davis' criminal history and found charges of assault with a deadly weapon, drug possession and larceny.

Greensboro police say just two months ago, Davis allegedly pushed her way into a 92-year-old's home.

Parker said after she shared her mother's story on social media, people shared similar encounters with Davis.

"I received, I can't even tell you how many messages from people, with that she's approached them and asked them for money, all the way to basically, this woman has climbed into cars," Parker said.

Parker wished more people reported their stories to police, rather than posting about them after the fact.

"I get they were very scared. I wished they would have reported in," Parker said. "Because if they had reported it, this may not have happened to my mom."

Parker is frustrated that Davis never spent a night in jail.

"Our hope was that when we went out and filed against her, that she would be taken off of the streets," she said.

Greensboro police tell FOX8 when people don't file reports, there is nothing they can do.

They say if you see something or find yourself in an uncomfortable situation, call local police immediately.