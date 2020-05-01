Woman charged in connection to death of 5-year-old son found in trunk of her car

GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Wisconsin woman is facing multiple charges in connection with the death of her five-year-old son who was found in the trunk of her car, WBAY reports.

Sagal Hussein, 25, has the following nine counts filed against her:

Count 1: chronic neglect of a child (consequence is death)

Count 2: move/hide/bury corpse of child

Count 3: neglecting a child (harm did not occur and child under 6 years or disability)

Count 4: neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur)

Count 5-9: resisting or obstructing an officer

Deputies were called to a home in Howard, Wisconsin for a welfare check on two children, according to a criminal complaint.

The children were reportedly outside alone.

The deputy contacted Child Protective Services after talking with Hussein.

When CPS followed up, they learned Hussein had a third child. That child was not at the home.

Hussein told investigators the child was living with his father when they asked where he was.

Investigators found out that statement was false when they followed up with the boy’s father.

They then learned that weeks had passed since the boy had been to school. They were told he was dependent on others for feeding and used a wheelchair.

Hussein was unable to show that the boy was alive, so the investigators executed a search warrant on March 27 to search her home.

Her vehicle was found by deputies on March 30. It was parked at a friend’s home.

The complaint states that decomposed remains of a child were found in a duffel bag when the vehicle was searched at the Wisconsin State Crime Lab.

A medical examiner performed an autopsy.

The boy was “significantly undernourished, mummified, had mold in places on his body, and that a long dark color hair was located on his left thigh,” the doctor said.

The medical examiner believes the boy had been dead for months.