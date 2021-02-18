Woman charged after more than 60 dogs, several other animals rescued from hoarding situation in North Carolina

LENOIR, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A woman has been charged with cruelty to animals after more than 60 dogs and several other animals were rescued from a hoarding situation in Lenoir.

Calwell County Animal Control, with the help of the ASPCA seized the dogs on Wednesday. The dogs were found in a shack and varied in breed, size, and age. Several puppies were found among them.

The organization says the floor was covered in feces, urine, and mud. Livestock and poultry were also found living among piles of trash. The dogs were also being forced to eat out of a trough, meaning they had to compete for food.

The owner of the animals, Lisa Marie Hendren Meatyard, was charged with felony cruelty to animals and allowing animals to live in crowded or unsanitary conditions, a misdemeanor.

Meatyard has agreed to plea that required her to surrender all of her animals, which included goats, a goose, ducks, cows, roosters, an iguana, and a rat, in addition to the dogs. She faces 18 months’ probation, during which time she cannot own, possess, or control any animals.

Last year, Meatyard was charged with five misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals. She was convicted on those charges in October 2020. As part of her plea agreement, she remanded her appeal of the October sentencing.

The dogs that were taken in this case, as well as the others seized from Meatyard before, were transferred to Charlotte Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control to be put up for adoption.

Meatyard was also in trouble with the law back in 2019, when she was accused of having sex with a 14-year old boy after investigators said the child’s mother found explicit photos and text messages on her son’s phone.