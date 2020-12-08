ZEBULON, N.C. (AP) — A woman who authorities say organized a concert in North Carolina that had nearly 200 people in attendance has been charged.
The Wake County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responding to a noise complaint Sunday found the concert at an event venue in Zebulon.
Outdoor gatherings in the state are limited to 50 people unless the event is taking place in a building that has received an exemption or has a seating capacity for 10,000 people.
Authorities say Nanci Morales-Gonzales was the event coordinator. T
he News & Observer reports she was charged with participating in an outdoor mass gathering, which is a class 2 misdemeanor.
She could face a $150 fine if she is found guilty.
Latest headlines from FOX8
- Winston-Salem man charged with taking indecent liberties with minor
- Woman charged after holding NC concert with nearly 200 people, deputies say
- Woman accused of shooting, killing husband in Surry County
- 14 Fort Hood soldiers fired, suspended over violence at base
- ‘She finally has a ring’: Married couple’s social media post goes viral