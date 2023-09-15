THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was charged on Thursday after a hit-and-run in Thomasville last week, according to the Thomasville Police Department.

On Sept. 7 around 8:20 p.m., a vehicle going east in the 900 block of Hasty School Road hit a pedestrian who was also walking east.

A 39-year-old Thomasville man was knocked to the ground, and the vehicle never stopped.

The man walked to a nearby Sheetz, and employees called 911. The man was then taken to the hospital by EMS.

Officers found a side mirror in the area where the crash happened and were able to identify the vehicle involved. Police got a tip from the community and then found the vehicle.

Thomasville police identified and charged Felicia Elaine Hicks, 31, of Thomasville, with:

felony hit-and-run

operating a vehicle with no insurance

driving while license revoked

Hicks turned herself in to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday at 10 p.m.

She received a $5,000 unsecured bond and was released.