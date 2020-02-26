Woman charged after fatal crash in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem woman has been charged after a fatal crash earlier this month, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Syndey Ray Ghosthorse, 19, is charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

The crash happened on Feb. 11 around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Hawthorne Road and Lockland Avenue.

Winston-Salem police said Ghosthorse did not see a 1993 Jeep that had slowed to a stop to make a turn at the intersection and crashed her 2007 Subaru into the back of it.

A passenger in the Jeep, 85-year-old Frankie Bartlett, of Bassett, Virginia, was taken to the hospital and died from her injuries on Feb. 16.

Ghosthorse was charged on Wednesday