Woman charged after fatal crash in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman has been charged after a fatal crash in Winston-Salem, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Thomasine Yvette Caldwell, 53, of Winston-Salem, is charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision and operating an unregistered vehicle.

Around 11:05 p.m. on Jan. 8, officers with the WSPD responded to a report of a crash in the 5000 block of University Parkway.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2012 Tao Tao Moped driven by Arnulfo Avellaned Antunez and a 1999 Honda Accord driven by Caldwell were both going south on University Parkway in the middle lane.

Police said the Honda crashed into the back of the moped.

Antunez, 62, of Winston-Salem, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Caldwell was not injured.

Caldwell is scheduled to appear in court on May 12.