SAN DIEGO — A man ran up behind a woman walking on the beach in La Jolla last week, tackling her to the sand and beating her with her own cane, police said.

The apparently random assault happened around 5 a.m. last Friday at La Jolla Shores. Authorities shared details of the attack in a news release Thursday in hopes of finding the man responsible.

The 59-year-old victim was walking on the shore near Kellogg Park, located off Camino Del Oro, when the man suddenly tackled her, according to the San Diego County Crime Stoppers bulletin.

He struggled with the woman on the sand, “using various grappling wrestling style movements,” then punched her in the face and head multiple times. During the course of the attack, the man also covered the victim’s mouth and nose and twisted her neck, officials said. He then used the woman’s walking cane to hit her in the head and face multiple times.

The woman fought back, and eventually the man ran off. He was last seen heading north from the main lifeguard tower in the area. He left the woman suffering from multiple cuts, scrapes and bruises. While serious, the woman’s injuries were not considered life-threatening, according to police.

The woman believes the man intended to kill her, officials said, and investigators classified the attack as an attempted homicide.

Police described the man as Asian, between 25 and 40 years old, and 5 feet, 7 inches tall with a muscular build. He had dark hair and was wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants and leather, fingerless gloves.

“The suspect will mostly likely have abrasions, lacerations, and bruises on their fingers, face and head,” police said, citing the way the woman fought back. “The suspect may also have bite marks across their fingers.”

Officials asked anyone with information on the man’s identity or location to call San Diego Police Department Northern Division at 858-552-1718, or to use the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.