Virginia woman attempted to hire hitman with over $3000 in bitcoin

CULPEPER, VIRGINIA (WGHP) — A woman attempted to hire a hitman using bitcoin, according to the FBI.

Court documents say that Annie Nicole Ritenour, 25, from Culpeper, created an account on a Dark Web website that advertised “murder for hire” services. She deposited around $3,200 in bitcoin in order to hire a hitman.

Ritenour also allegedly uploaded pictures of the intended victim, as well as personal information about them and “the best time and place” to kill the person.

“Upon learning of the murder-for-hire plot, the FBI moved quickly to ensure the safety of the intended victim and identified Ms. Ritenour as the person responsible for the threat,” Acting Special Agent in Charge Neil Mathison said today. “The FBI reminds the public that making threats online or using the Dark Web to hire someone to harm another has serious consequences, and we will work with our law enforcement partners and the United States Attorney’s Office to hold criminals accountable.”

Ritenour is charged with one count of solicitation to commit a crime of violence and one count of murder-for-hire.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case.