Woman attacked by dogs says other woman saved her life

ROCHESTER, N.Y. -- A woman in Rochester, New York, is recovering from a dog attack, WHAM reports.

Tracey Van Houte has surgical staples holding her scalp in place.

She says she's only alive at all because of a passerby who risked her own life to help.

Shari Sloane was driving home from where she teaches when she saw the attack and didn’t hesitate to help.

"As soon as I got to her, I put her in my arms…,” Sloane said.

"I held on,” Van Houte said. "And the dogs were still around us. And they were hitting the back of my calves."

"Together, we were a unit at that point,” Sloane said.

"All of the sudden, I had someone there who just grabbed me and said ‘don't worry, baby, even if they attack me, I'm still going to hang on to you. You won't do this alone.’ I can't even describe the feeling,” Van Houte said.

Her puncture wounds are healing.

Both women know they got away only because of another good Samaritan who used a fire extinguisher to hold the dogs back.

But it ran out too soon.

When one dog grabbed Sloane’s foot, she slipped out of her shoe, buying a precious split second to make a break for the bed of a pickup truck.

Sloane helped Van Houte get on the back of a pickup truck, and they drove off.

The owner has been ticketed but could face additional charges.

One of the dogs was euthanized.

It got run over after the attack.

Rochester police say they can't take possession of the other dog until their investigation is complete.

It's quarantined in the owner's home for now.