CARY, N.C. (WNCN)—A woman has been arrested and charged after a man was shot in downtown Cary, according to police.

Salwa Saif Assaedi (Raleigh/Wake CCBI)

This happened at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Chatham Street.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to officers.

Officers said Salwa Saif Assaedi, 30, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Police said the shooting was “domestic-related,” and there is no danger to the community.

Police are not releasing the victim’s identity at this time.

Assaedi is currently being held without bond at the Wake County Detention Center.