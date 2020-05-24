Woman arrested, charged after hit-and-run in Lexington, victim on motorcycle taken to hospital

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A woman was arrested and charged after a hit-and-run in Lexington Saturday night, according to Lexington police.
Lisa Swicegood Fisher, 56, was arrested after a victim on a motorcycle was hit around 9 p.m. at 1703 Cotton Grove Road.
The victim’s mother reached out to FOX8 and said he was being treated at Wake Forest Baptist Health.
Fisher is charged with:
- felony hit-and-run
- open container
- driving while impaired
- possession of marijuana
- possession of marijuana paraphernalia
The jail roster says she bonded out at 12:26 on Sunday.