Woman arrested, charged after hit-and-run in Lexington, victim on motorcycle taken to hospital

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A woman was arrested and charged after a hit-and-run in Lexington Saturday night, according to Lexington police.

Lisa Swicegood Fisher, 56, was arrested after a victim on a motorcycle was hit around 9 p.m. at 1703 Cotton Grove Road.

The victim’s mother reached out to FOX8 and said he was being treated at Wake Forest Baptist Health.

Fisher is charged with:

  • felony hit-and-run
  • open container
  • driving while impaired
  • possession of marijuana
  • possession of marijuana paraphernalia

The jail roster says she bonded out at 12:26 on Sunday.

