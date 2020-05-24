Woman arrested, charged after hit-and-run in Lexington, victim on motorcycle taken to hospital

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A woman was arrested and charged after a hit-and-run in Lexington Saturday night, according to Lexington police.

Lisa Swicegood Fisher, 56, was arrested after a victim on a motorcycle was hit around 9 p.m. at 1703 Cotton Grove Road.

The victim’s mother reached out to FOX8 and said he was being treated at Wake Forest Baptist Health.

Fisher is charged with:

felony hit-and-run

open container

driving while impaired

possession of marijuana

possession of marijuana paraphernalia

The jail roster says she bonded out at 12:26 on Sunday.