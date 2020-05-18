Woman arrested after setting car on fire with 14-month-old son inside, police say

Police believe the woman intentionally set her car on fire with her son in it. (Source: Columbia Police Department)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) — A woman was arrested after she purposefully set her car on fire with her 14-month-old inside, investigators say. The toddler is now in critical condition.

Caylin Watson, 23, was charged with the following:

attempted murder

first-degree arson

third-degree arson

abuse of great bodily injury

Investigators say the car was parked on the highway in South Carolina around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The child suffered severe burns and is now listed in critical condition the Augusta Burn Center. Watson was taken to jail after also being treated for minor injuries.

Four witnesses saw the flaming car and stopped to help by getting out of their vehicles to help the child or calling 911.

The Columbia Fire Department worked with Columbia police officers to put the fire out.

When authorities found evidence that suggested the fire was intentionally set, Watson was detained.