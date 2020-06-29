Woman arrested after going off road during pursuit with Randolph County deputies, trying to hit vehicle, deputies say

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A Randolph County woman was arrested following a pursuit with deputies on Wednesday where she tried to hit a law enforcement vehicle, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Members of the RCSO Vice and Narcotics Unit were investigating complaints of drug activity in the Ramseur area when they attempted to stop a vehicle for traffic violations.
The driver of the vehicle, Maria Lourdes Garcia, 21, of Staley, refused to stop for detectives and a pursuit began that lasted around eleven miles.
During the pursuit, Garcia reached excessive speeds and tried to hit one of the law enforcement vehicles.
She lost control of the vehicle and went off the road at a driveway near the intersection of Shady Grove Church Road and US Highway 64 East.
She was then arrested and taken to the Randolph County Detention Center where she was charged with the following:
- felony flee/elude arrest with motor vehicle
- felony assault with a deadly weapon on government official
- fictitious/altered title/registration card violation
- misdemeanor possession drug paraphernalia
- misdemeanor simple possess schedule VI controlled substance
- misdemeanor maintaining a vehicle/dwell/place for controlled substance
- fail to stop at stop sign/flashing red light
- reckless driving to endanger
- no operators license
She received a $5,000 secured bond.