Woman arrested after going off road during pursuit with Randolph County deputies, trying to hit vehicle, deputies say

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A Randolph County woman was arrested following a pursuit with deputies on Wednesday where she tried to hit a law enforcement vehicle, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Members of the RCSO Vice and Narcotics Unit were investigating complaints of drug activity in the Ramseur area when they attempted to stop a vehicle for traffic violations.

The driver of the vehicle, Maria Lourdes Garcia, 21, of Staley, refused to stop for detectives and a pursuit began that lasted around eleven miles.

During the pursuit, Garcia reached excessive speeds and tried to hit one of the law enforcement vehicles.

She lost control of the vehicle and went off the road at a driveway near the intersection of Shady Grove Church Road and US Highway 64 East.

She was then arrested and taken to the Randolph County Detention Center where she was charged with the following:

felony flee/elude arrest with motor vehicle

felony assault with a deadly weapon on government official

fictitious/altered title/registration card violation

misdemeanor possession drug paraphernalia

misdemeanor simple possess schedule VI controlled substance

misdemeanor maintaining a vehicle/dwell/place for controlled substance

fail to stop at stop sign/flashing red light

reckless driving to endanger

no operators license

She received a $5,000 secured bond.