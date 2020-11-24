Woman arrested, accused of stabbing man at Yadkinville home

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — A woman has been arrested after she allegedly stabbed a man at a home in Yadkinville, according to the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday, deputies responded to the stabbing at a home on Rocky Lane.

At the scene, deputies found a man in the home suffering from a stab wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital by Yadkin County EMS.

Deputies arrested Ariel Anne Sebastian, 28, of Yadkinville.

Sebastian was charged with one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury.

She is being held in the Yadkin County Detention Center under no bond.