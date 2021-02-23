Woman airlifted to hospital after flashfire erupts at North Wilkesboro home; fire sparked by fuel added to woodstove, deputies say

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — At about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, EMS and fire crews responded to a home on the 500 block of Yellow Banks Road in North Wilkesboro.

The sheriff’s office says a 55-year-old woman was trying to light a fire in a woodstove using some type of fuel, sparking a flash fire.

The woman and a 56-year-old man were burned.

The woman was taken by AirCare to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital and the man was taken by EMS to Wilkes Medical Center.

The sheriff’s office says they do not believe any foul play was involved, but deputies continue to investigate.