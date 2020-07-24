Woman accused of stabbing man multiple times during fight in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A woman is accused of stabbing a man multiple times during a fight in High Point on Thursday evening, according to a news release from High Point police.

Trinitie Bias, 19, of High Point, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.

Officers were called to a home in the 2700 block of Edenridge Drive at 7:36 p.m. on a report of a domestic disturbance.

When officers got there, they found Bias holding a butcher knife and a 25-year-old man standing near her suffering from several stab wounds.

Police determined the stabbing happened during a fight, according to the release.

The victim was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Bias was taken into custody and is being held in the High Point Jail with no bond.

High Point police said further charges could be filed following further investigation.