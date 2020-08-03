Woman accused of shooting, killing man in Wilkes County

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — A woman has been charged after a fatal shooting in Wilkes County, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Rachel Leigh Bentley, 38, of Roaring River, is charged with murder.

Deputies were called to the 300 block of Highland Place at 10:24 a.m. Sunday on a report of a disturbance.

At the scene, officers found Dwight Kelly Payne, 44, of Boomer, with a gunshot wound.

Medical personnel was called in but Payne died from his injuries.

Bentley is being held in the Wilkes County Jail with no bond allowed.