Woman accused of hitting protesters with minivan facing charges

INDIANAPOLIS — A 68-year-old woman who is accused of hitting protesters with her minivan is now facing charges, WXIN reports.

Diane Goebel, 68, is charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

Protesters shared a video that showed at least three people being hit by the minivan as a peaceful protest in Indiana was wrapping up Monday night.

“A minivan came and thrusts through the crowd and people tried to stop it and they kept barreling through a mob of protestors,” said Mat Davis with Indiana Racial Justice Alliance.

According to court records, surveillance video from Indianapolis Power and Light (IPL) shows what happened before the collision.

“The video shows there was an interaction between the van and the protestors where she was nudging the protestors out of the way and then there was an acceleration, which obviously put people at risk,” said Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears.

Goebel claims the protesters jumped on her minivan on purpose. She says she stopped to call 911 after driving through the circle.

“It’s our position that what got the ball rolling was the driving she committed that put the protestors in danger,” Mears said.

Mears hopes the criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon charge reminds the community to stay calm while driving.

“I think the biggest thing is we all need to be mindful of one another,” Mears said. “You need to be patient and there may be inconveniences on the roadways, but you have to yield to pedestrians and give them the right of way.”