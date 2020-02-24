Woman accused of beating 10-month-old baby after video shared on social media

PERU, Ind. — A woman in Indiana is accused of beating her 10-month-old baby after a video was shared with police that showed a woman beating a child, WXIN reports.

Officers performed a welfare check on Friday, and Hanna Winch, 21, was arrested on Saturday.

During the welfare check, officers found the baby and determined it was not hurt. The baby was then placed in the care of family members.

Winch faces charges of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony, and intimidation, a Level 6 felony.

The video was spread on social media over the weekend. The Indiana Department of Child Services and the Peru Police Department received multiple reports and began investigating.