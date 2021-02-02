Woman, 9-year-old boy killed in North Carolina house fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Officials say a boy whose 10th birthday was coming this week and a 62-year-old woman have died in a house fire in North Carolina.

News outlets report the Charlotte Fire Department says its investigators determined that a fire on the city’s east side on Monday was an accident.

It involved what they called a “stone based cooking device” on the screen-enclosed back porch.

The department identified the victims as 9-year-old Boe Reh, whose birthday is Friday, and Saw Mo.

Emergency medical personnel says six other people were evaluated at the scene for injuries, and CPR was performed on two of them.