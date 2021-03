CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A wolf at the Conservator’s Center reportedly bit a worker over the weekend.

At about 5 p.m. Saturday, a wolf bit a female worker on both arms, specifically in the elbow and forearm areas, and the right thigh, according to the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was taken to a hospital, but her injuries are not life-threatening.

The wolves are in a 10-day quarantine.