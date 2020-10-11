Witnesses describe party bus shooting that left 2 dead in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Ther are new developments surrounding a shooting on a party bus in Guilford County that killed two people and left one in serious condition.

Investigators tell FOX8 the call came in shortly before 9 p.m. Friday.

One witness who did not want to be identified tells FOX8 he was driving on Interstate 85 at Interstate 73 in Guilford County when the large party bus in front of him started swerving, blocking lanes of traffic. He and other drivers zigzagged along the highway to avoid an accident.

Then he heard gunfire. Another witness tells us she heard three shots ring out.

The party bus company, Clippergang Elite, is based in Wake County. FOX8 learned the owner of the company Willie Johnston, was driving the bus. A friend of Johnston’s says the owner’s son was also on the bus and did not survive.

Investigators tell us they have identified a suspect who is currently in the hospital with serious injuries.

The sheriff’s office has yet to release names.