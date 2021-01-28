Witnesses describe gunfire on Elm Street, Greensboro police investigating aggravated assault

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating after a shooting Wednesday night sent one person to the hospital.

At approximately 9:24 p.m., officers responded to the area of North Elm Street and Lindsay Street and found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

A spokesperson confirmed Thursday that the shooting incident began about half a mile away on South Elm Street in the area near McGee Street.

Staff at Heavenly Buffaloes restaurant told FOX8 they saw two vehicles speed past before shots were fired.

“I just see them like flooring through the intersection. I thought it was a little unusual, so I decided to just like go out of the restaurant and look at the cars going down the street,” James Knop said. “All of a sudden I hear about 20 loud rifle rounds, just fire. And at this point, I’m just kind of in shock.”

Elizabeth Medina also heard the shooting, and said she was thankful no one else was hurt.

“Usually around that time, we have a lot of cars still, or like other people walking around still. Luckily it was just one of those nights where like barely any people, that’s what we were pretty slow. But yeah, that was crazy. That was really crazy,” she said.

Both Medina and Knop said they still feel safe walking in the area after the shooting.

“I’ve lived kind of in the downtown area for almost two years. And I’ve never seen anything like this before happen. I’m thinking about it now in how it just being such a random kind of incident. I am not particularly worried about my safety. I still would feel safe walking downtown, even if it was at night time,” Knop said.

A Greensboro police spokesperson said the victim’s injuries were non-life-threatening. He could not say Thursday if any property was damaged.

There is no suspect information at this time. Greensboro police said the investigation is ongoing.