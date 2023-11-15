RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash happened early Wednesday morning on Interstate 40 near Gorman Street, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

On Wednesday at 12:19 a.m., a motorcycle crash was reported on I-40 east near Gorman Street. Highway Patrol told CBS 17 the motorcyclist died at the scene.

A viewer called CBS 17 and said he witnessed the crash.

“I was driving home from work and saw a bike coming off the exit from 440 going well over 100 mph,” said Adam Page. “It looked like he crashed and hit a black vehicle, landing right at the median there on Gorman Street and 40. I’ve never seen anything like that in my life”

The lanes on I-40 east reopened at 2:10 a.m.

CBS 17 has reached out for more information. Check back for updates.