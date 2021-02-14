Without identification requirements, some in NC could be jumping line for COVID-19 vaccines

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Thousands of people will be getting their COVID-19 vaccinations at the Spectrum Center over the weekend.

Right now, one problem vaccination sites are facing is that they are essentially using the honor system for people to secure a shot, leaving the door open for some to jump the line.

Novant Health says you won’t need to prove you qualify for a vaccine as they work to ramp up vaccine distribution.

The vaccination clinic set to start on Saturday at the Spectrum Center is by appointment only and the appointments are already filled with people 65 and older.

The Hornets have a game against the Timberwolves at 7 p.m. at the Spectrum Center, all while preparations are underway for the clinic.

Crews have been setting up at the main entrance of the arena all day for Saturday’s Novant clinic.

The Hornets President and Chief Operating Officer for the Hornets Fred Whitfield says if they weren’t in the middle of their NBA season, it would be much easier and they may have let people get their shots on the court…but they had to set up the vaccine clinic instead at the arena’s main entrance.

“Our general manager of our arena have been able to work with Mark and his staff to be able to be creative, allow us to follow all the NBA protocols which identify certain areas that no one is allowed to go into including me, in an effort to stay distant from our players and staff that are being tested twice a day for COVID,” Whitfield said.

FOX 46 got a look inside on Friday at the tables where people will be sitting to get their COIVD-19 shots tomorrow.

Novant is expecting to vaccinate about 2,200 people.

They’ve worked with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to identify teachers, bus drivers and other school staff 65 and older to get the shot.

FOX 46 asked the hospital system once we move beyond seniors and the vaccines open to frontline essential worker if will they require some type of work identification for people to get their vaccines.

“We’re just appealing to the community to be honest about it. If you’re in a long line and there was somebody older than you, you certainly wouldn’t elbow them out of the way to get to the front of the line. So, thinking about it from that perspective as you attest to what your role is,” said Nikki Nissen, VP of Clinical Operations for Novant Health Medical Group.

CATS is providing free transportation to the Spectrum Center, which is right by the light rail and bus stops and this parking garage. The Park Green is a spot you can go park if you’re dropping off a loved one for an appointment. They’ll also have volunteers there helping seniors get across the street for their shots.

The Hornets also had to find time to fit in the second doses for people coming here tomorrow. They’ll be doing those during the all-star break on March 6.