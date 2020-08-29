With businesses in the Triad still filing for bankruptcy, are they gone forever?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The “closed” signs are everywhere. Stores keep being emptied. The bankruptcies are adding up. However, all you have to is go online to find many of those businesses aren’t truly out of business.

So, what does filing for bankruptcy really mean?

“Bankruptcy, sometimes it’s called insolvency, basically means you’re unable to pay your debts,” said Randy Elder, head of the Department of Accounting and Finance at UNC Greensboro’s Bryan School of Business.

There was a time where the only thing you couldn’t buy at Greensboro’s Friendly Center was a parking spot. Now, with several of the storefronts closed, many of the lots can be seen largely empty.

“For corporations, I don’t want to say there’s no stigma, but it’s pretty common for companies to enter into bankruptcy,” Elder said.

There are several types of bankruptcy under the federal bankruptcy code, but the most common for businesses is chapter 11, which is a reorganization.

“As the name implies, the intention is that the business will continue in some shape or form,” Elder said.

Under chapter 11, filers look for a way to restructure their debt so they can get on a financial footing where they can operate again.

“I think the reorganization bankruptcy makes a lot of sense in the current environment,” Elder said.

With COVID-19 being a temporary disruption, making it difficult for companies to pay their bills, many feel they’re still viable, hence the reorganization.

“The alternative for most corporations – to chapter 11 – is chapter 7, which is liquidating bankruptcy, which means you basically sell off your assets and whatever’s there is used to satisfy your creditors,” Elder said.

Some corporations have filed for bankruptcy multiple times. But filing for individuals is a vastly different proposition. Individuals have debt, such as credit card debt, discharged. Still, it can have implications regarding someone’s ability to obtain credit and remains with them for a long period of time.

When asked if businesses find they can fully function while operating online, if we’re going to see more do so without a physical location, Elder said, “That’s an interesting question. I was going to say the short answer was yes. I think there will continue to be a storefront, I think there will be a lot less storefront.”

With bankruptcy being a long and expensive process, Elder believes there will be further permanent disruption to the food sector and other small businesses.

“There’s gonna be a lot of small businesses that just disappear because they’re in a different environment,” Elder said. “That’s a different discussion.”