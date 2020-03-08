Winterville named most affordable place to live in NC

A recent study by SmartAsset found Winterville to be the most affordable place in North Carolina, WNCT reports.

The study looked at all cities in the state with a population of 5,000 or more residents and measured them based on cost-of-living style metrics.

They factored in taxes, homeowners’ insurance, and home costs relative to the local median income.

Winterville landed at number one because of low property taxes, low homeowner’s insurance, and a low average annual mortgage payment relative to a high median income.

Many of the cities within the top 10 are located around the Charlotte or Triad areas.

Winterville remains one of only three cities in the top 10 list east of the Triad.

This does not mean that Winterville is the least expensive place in North Carolina.

However, the high-quality jobs and abundance of amenities combined with superior community safety contribute to the high desirability of living in Winterville.

Year after year, including in 2020, Winterville ranks as one of the safest cities in the state.

These and other factors have led to the steady growth and ever-increasing appeal of Winterville.

Winterville’s housing market is described as “Very Hot” by Zillow’s most recent Market Temperature Index.

The site’s Home Value Index calculated that homes in Winterville have gone up by 4.3% over the past year, higher than the national average of 3.8%, and are expected to increase by another 4% over the next year.

The latest American Community Survey report shows a 99.2% home occupancy rate within Winterville.

Pitt County’s occupancy rate is 90.1% and the North Carolina rate is 85.7%.

These numbers prove Winterville’s attractiveness to homeowners.

In 2018 alone, the Town of Winterville permitted 426 new single-family lots. Some of these lots have already begun to hit the market, with many under construction, and others soon to be available.