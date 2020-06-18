Watch Now
Winston-Salem’s 2020 Summer Music Series canceled due to coronavirus concerns

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership’s 2020 Summer Music Series is canceled due to the ongoing pandemic, according to a news release.

“The cancellation is due to global COVID-19 pandemic and concern for the safety of everyone involved,” DWSP said. “We plan on returning to the event in the summer of 2021 as we have since it started in 1998 and was instrumental in the resurgence of our downtown.”

The event usually includes Downtown Jazz on Friday nights and Summer on Liberty on Saturday Nights from June through August.

