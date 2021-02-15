Winston-Salem woman’s vehicle shot at multiple times during ‘road rage’ incident, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem woman says her vehicle was shot at multiple times during a road rage incident on Monday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 3:43 p.m., officers responded to the area of Brewer Road and Zuider Zee Drive when they were told about a gun being shot into a vehicle.

When they arrived, officers found evidence indicating a gun had been fired at the intersection of Brewer Road and Zuider Zee Drive.

The victim, a 26-year-old Winston-Salem woman, said she was involved in a road rage type incident that resulted in several rounds being fired at their vehicle.

Her vehicle was not hit during the incident.

No one was injured.

No additional witnesses could be located at this time.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.