Winston-Salem woman shot on Franciscan Drive, taken to hospital, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman is in the hospital following a shooting in Winston-Salem on Saturday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 12:07 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Franciscan Drive.

When they arrived, officers found a 20-year-old Winston-Salem woman who was suffering from a gunshot wound to her shoulder.

She was taken to a medical facility where she is being treated for her injury. She is listed in serious but stable condition.

During the investigation, officers discovered that she was involved in a disturbance with someone.

During the disturbance, she allegedly threatened the person, the release says.

The associate reportedly fired a gun in an attempt to defend themself.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

No charges have been filed.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.