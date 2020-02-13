Winston-Salem woman runs her business from hotel room after home floods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Flooding troubles are not over for a Winston-Salem woman.

One week ago FOX8 took you inside Juateria Hall’s home after everything in her basement was floating after the heavy rains.

The recent rains have created more water woes.

Hall said she'll be staying at a nearby hotel for a couple of weeks. She can’t stay home because there is a lot of cleanup needed and since she works from home she needs a place she can do business.

Sopping wet clothes, carpeting and furniture are piled high in garbage cans outside Hall's home on Longview Drive.

She lost most of her belongings after her bedroom flooded last week

Hall has cleared out most of her basement.

“We went back to clean up and it’s horrible. It stinks so bad and it’s cold because they took our power," Hall said.

On top of that, she runs an arts and crafts business and a lot of her supplies got ruined in the flooding.

“Two of my printers got flooded out. I’ve got three in all but two of them flooded,” Hall said.

She's now working out of her hotel room using her income to pay for her stay and the repairs to her house.

“They said we can probably go back in two weeks or so. They just want to know if it’s safe or not to go back in," Hall said.

She said she's working on some last minute Valentine's Day crafts to help pay for her stay. If you need a last minute gift, her Facebook page is ReveCreations23.