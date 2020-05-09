Winston-Salem woman found dead in her home

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem woman was found dead in her home on Saturday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 3:31 a.m., authorities with the WSPD were dispatched to 1115 Burke Village Lane Apartment C to assist Forsyth County Emergency Services on a reported unconscious person.

When they arrived, officers found Bettina Gaither, 40, of Winston-Salem in her home deceased.

Due to the nature of the scene, detectives with the WSPD’s Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and assumed responsibility of the investigation.

Detectives will be working closely with the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s office to determine the cause of death.

No further information will be released at this time.

The next of kin has been notified.

Authorities ask that anyone with information regarding these incidents call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem” on Facebook.