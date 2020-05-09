Winston-Salem woman dies following shooting, emergency surgery

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem woman died Saturday following emergency surgery after a shooting, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 4:05 a.m., officers with the WSPD responded to a reported shooting at 917 Woodcote Drive.

When they arrived, officers found Malika Davis, 32, of Winston-Salem, suffering from a gunshot wound to her torso.

Tyrone Davis, 36, of Winston-Salem, was also found suffering from a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

Malika and Tyron were taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center by ambulance.

Malika died following emergency surgery.

Tyrone is in stable condition.

Police say the incident appears to be an isolated event.

Malika’s next of kin have been notified.

The investigation is ongoing.

Authorities ask that anyone with information regarding this incident call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800, CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem” on Facebook.