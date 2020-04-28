Winston-Salem woman dies after crash, 2 drivers taken to hospital, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem woman died after a crash on Tuesday afternoon, and two drivers were taken to a local hospital, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Officers responded to a reported crash in the 3900 Block of North Liberty Street around 12:10 p.m.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2004 Jeep Laredo being driven by a 53-year-old Winston-Salem man was going north on Liberty Street.

A 2015 Honda Pilot being driven by a 27-year-old Lexington woman was going south on Liberty Street.

For unknown reasons at this time, the Jeep drove into the southbound lane, and the two vehicles crashed.

Holly Hinson, 35, of Winston-Salem, who was a passenger in the Honda, died at the scene of the crash.

The other two drivers were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Hinson’s next of kin has been notified.

The 3900 Block of Liberty Street remains closed at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view Crime Stoppers of Winston -Salem on Facebook