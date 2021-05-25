Victim in hospital after drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem; police asking for public’s help identifying suspects

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects after a victim was hurt during a drive-by shooting on Tuesday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 5 p.m., a male victim was reportedly walking in the 1000 block of East 15th Street when a white mini-van with two people in it drove by and began shooting at him.

He was shot in the arm and taken to the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.

The WSPD is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/crimestopperswsfc Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online at https://www.cityofws.org/FormCenter/Police-Department-19/Crimestoppers-Tip-Form-100