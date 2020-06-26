Winston-Salem teen linked to around 50 vehicle break-ins arrested, deputies say

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. – The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office arrested a teen linked to around fifty vehicle break-ins throughout Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, according to a FCSO news release.

Investigators have been looking into a string of vehicle break-ins primarily in the western part of Forsyth County, including Clemmons, Pfafftown, Lewisville, as well as in various locations throughout Winston-Salem.

Omar Hushrieff Baker Jr., 18, of Winston-Salem, was arrested and initially charged with eight counts of felony breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, four counts of felony larceny and one count of misdemeanor Larceny.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges will be forthcoming.

Baker is currently in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center with bond secured in the amount of $10,000. His court date is set for July 16.

Anyone with information related to this investigation should call the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 727-2112 or may contact Crimestoppers anonymously at (336) 727-2800 for English or (336) 728-3904 for Spanish.