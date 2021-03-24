Winston-Salem State University to hold in-person graduation

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem State University on Wednesday announced that graduation will be held in-person for 2021.

Commencement ceremonies for undergraduates will be held at Truist Stadium.

WSSU’s graduate degree programs will hold their in-person ceremony in K.R. Williams Auditorium.

The university plans to hold three separate in-person ceremonies, due to COVID-19 protocols.

Each student will be allowed two guests.

The schedule is as follows:

Undergraduates from the College of Arts, Sciences, Business and Education

Date: Friday, May 21

Time: 9 a.m.

Location: Truist Stadium (951 Ballpark Way, Winston-Salem, NC 27101)

Undergraduates from the School of Health Sciences

Date: Friday, May 21

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Truist Stadium (951 Ballpark Way, Winston-Salem, NC 27101)

Master’s and Doctoral Students

Date: Thursday, May 20

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: K.R. Williams Auditorium on the WSSU Campus

“As the student government association president, it was my goal to give something back to the seniors that have worked so hard during the pandemic. We’ve never experienced anything like this in our lifetime, but we supported each other and did what we had to do. We are excited that our parents and our supporters will get to see us walk across the stage. After such a tough year, in-person graduation made all the sacrifices worth it,” SGA President Je’den Clark said.

Masks will be required for all graduates and attendees and social distancing guidelines will be strictly enforced, the university said.